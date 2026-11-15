Mumbai's CSMT Station Searched After Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found

Police and security agencies were put on high alert following a bomb threat targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station in Mumbai, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the threat was received at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Saturday. The police control room received a threatening call via the 112 emergency helpline.

"The caller, using the mobile number 9420112655, claimed that a bomb had been planted at the CSMT railway station," the officials said.

Upon receiving the threat, a dog squad and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were dispatched to the scene. A thorough search operation was subsequently conducted across the entire railway station premises, the police said.

The search operation concluded around 9:30 p.m.; however, no suspicious objects or explosive materials were discovered.

The railway police have reported the incident to the main control room.

Efforts are currently underway to locate and identify the individual who made the threatening call.

Security remains tight at and around the CSMT Railway Station.

Further details are awaited.

The threat came as the railway stations across India are witnessing a festive rush. People are heading home or coming back to the cities amid the festive season.

Earlier this week, a series of email threats were received, targeting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, the Mumbai Mayor's office, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, several banks and courts in the city.

Security was tightened following this, and bomb squads along with dog squads and local police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. However, nothing suspicious was found in any of the locations mentioned.

An investigation into the case is currently underway, and further details are awaited.

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