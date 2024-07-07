Mumbai Woman, Out To Buy Fish, Dies After Being Hit By Speeding BMW

The husband is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

A speeding BMW hit a couple on a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli this morning, resulting in the death of a woman, police said.

At 5:30 am, the couple, from the Koliwada area of Worli, made a trip to Sassoon Dock to fetch fish. As they were returning home with their catch, their two-wheeler was struck from behind by a speeding BMW. The impact was severe, causing their bike to overturn and throwing both the husband and wife onto the bonnet of the car. In a desperate attempt to save himself, the husband managed to jump off the bonnet. However, his wife was not as fortunate.

In the chaos that ensued, the driver of the four-wheeler fled the scene, leaving the injured woman behind. The injured woman was quickly rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The husband is currently undergoing treatment, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the hit-and-run case.