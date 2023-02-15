Maharashtra Woman Killed By Live-In Partner, Body Hidden In Bed Box: Cops

Hardik was unemployed while Megha, a nurse, used to bear the household expenses.

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner who hid her body in the storage area of the bed at their rented house near Mumbai, police said today. Hardik Shah then tried to flee Palghar district of Maharashtra but was arrested by the railway police.

Hardik was unemployed while Megha, a nurse, used to bear the household expenses. This led to frequent quarrels between them which resulted in the murder, police said in a statement.

After killing Megha, Hardik sold some household items and escaped with the money. On information that he was fleeing by train, the police tracked down his location and the railway police arrested him in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh.

A crime branch team is on its way to take custody of the accused, said police.

Hardik and Megha, who were in a relationship for three years, were living together for the past six months. They had moved to the rented house nearly a month ago.

Their neighbours too complained about their frequent quarrels, police added.