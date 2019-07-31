Mumbai Witnesses Second-Wettest July In 60 Years

Mumbai has recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years. (PTI)

Though monsoon arrived in Mumbai late, the city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in Mumbai recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month.

Five years ago, Mumbai had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record.

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD in Mumbai.

