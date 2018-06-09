Monsoon Hits Mumbai, Heavy Rain Disrupts Flights, Trains: 10 Updates

Mumbai rain: Vehicles move slowly to avoid submerged potholes on a flooded road in Mumbai

Mumbai: After several warnings from the weather office, Mumbai received fresh rain today in the afternoon, prompting the civic agency authorities to fan out across the city to help people in case of flooding. At least 20 domestic flights have been delayed and one has been cancelled; 12 international flights have been delayed while two have been cancelled. Local trains are running 15-20 minutes late, officials said. "Parts of a wall fell on the tracks this morning. It was removed immediately and for some time, trains on the down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Central Railways spokesperson Sunil Udasi said. Heavy rain has been forecast in Mumbai till tomorrow.