Monsoon Hits Mumbai, Heavy Rain Disrupts Flights, Trains: 10 Updates

Mumbai rain: Vehicles move slowly to avoid submerged potholes on a flooded road in Mumbai
Mumbai: After several warnings from the weather office, Mumbai received fresh rain today in the afternoon, prompting the civic agency authorities to fan out across the city to help people in case of flooding. At least 20 domestic flights have been delayed and one has been cancelled; 12 international flights have been delayed while two have been cancelled. Local trains are running 15-20 minutes late, officials said. "Parts of a wall fell on the tracks this morning. It was removed immediately and for some time, trains on the down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Central Railways spokesperson Sunil Udasi said. Heavy rain has been forecast in Mumbai till tomorrow.
Here's your 10-point cheat sheet on the Mumbai rain:
Several roads in the coastal city are waterlogged. Photos posted on social media by motorists show vehicles either stuck in water or moving slowly to avoid submerged potholes. On Elphinstone Road, a major thoroughfare for people going to work in south Mumbai, people complained that waterlogging is a chronic problem in the area.
The Mumbai Police have asked people to drive only if necessary. To drive home their point on safety during rain, the police tweeted a photo of a vehicle that overturned after skidding on the wet road in south Mumbai's Lower Parel.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, India's richest civic agency, has kept teams on alert to help people if there is severe flooding. It has asked schools to keep their gates open and let people take shelter in the buildings if the need arises. The weekend leave of all senior officers of the BMC has been cancelled.
Indian Navy personnel are on standby in parts of Mumbai that see heavy flooding during rain to rush in for relief and rescue if they are called. The authorities said they are trying their best to avoid flooding by pumping out excess water, but some low-lying areas are always vulnerable.
Weather forecasters have predicted the Mumbai rain this time might get worse than the heavy rain that the city saw in 2005, when thousands of people were stranded on the road and many walked for a long distance back home on a single evening.
"As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for the weather," the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said.
Fishermen have also been warned against going too far out into the sea. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF are already at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material.
"Rainfall intensity (in Mumbai) is expected to reduce by tomorrow. However, on and off showers will continue during late night early morning. Rains may take a break of about two to three hours during late morning but will commence around the afternoon hours," private weather forecaster SkymetWeather said.
Heavy rain has also been forecast in coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra. A sudden heavy rain had flooded Mangaluru in Karnataka over two weeks ago.
In neighbouring Goa, red flags have been put up at beaches to warn people about the dangers of wading in or swimming in the sea during rain. Monsoon hit Goa yesterday.