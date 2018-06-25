Mumbai Vs The Monsoon: Incessant, Heavy Rain For Next 24 Hours

Waterlogged streets in Mumbai.

#Mumbai: There is some water accumulation at Sion due to continuous rains but trains are running on all three lines of Central Railway (Main line, Harbour and Trans-harbour) with a delay of 5-7 minutes-Central Railway - ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

Water logging at Milan subway today morning.#MumbaiRains#TheWeatherChannel

ROAD DIVERSIONS

1)Morarji nagar powai via JVLR

2)Filterpada powai via JVLR

3)Siddharth hospital goregaon

4)Milan subway @CPMumbaiPolice@mtptraffic - Disaster Management (@DisasterMgmtMum) June 25, 2018

Mumbai rains - A number of BEST public transport buses diverted in the city due to water-logging at several locations. Here's a 6am report. pic.twitter.com/X1MWbWDaaW - Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) June 25, 2018

