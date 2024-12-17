Mumbai Techie, 31, Dies Of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket

The man was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

A software engineer died of a heart attack while playing cricket in Mumbai's Azad Maidan last week on Sunday.

Thirty-one-year-old Vikram Ashok Deshmukh was an engineer by profession and worked in an IT company. He used to play in Azad Maidan regularly.

On Sunday, Deshmukh was playing a 25-over practice match and his team had to chase a target of 159.

In the 10th over, he complained of chest pain but continued to play for the next six overs. He had brought his team closer to victory. In the 17th over, he took a run and fell on the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. He is survived by his wife, parents and a one-year-old son.

The police have filed an Accidental Death Report and started a probe.