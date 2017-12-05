Rain In Mumbai, Schools Shut As Cyclone Okchi Nears: 10 Points

Cyclone Ockhi is expected to make landfall off the Gujarat coast early on Wednesday (PTI photo)

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to more rain this morning as Cyclone Ockhi passes by the coast of Maharashtra today before hitting land at around midnight as a deep depression near Surat in Gujarat. Schools in Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Maharashtra are closed today as a precaution. In Surat, about 283 km from Mumbai, rescue teams have been stationed and election rallies to be addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah and others near the Saurashtra coast have been cancelled.