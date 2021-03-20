Mumbai Residents Can Go For Vaccination Before Scheduled Date: Civic Body

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in Maharashtra

People in Mumbai who have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal and are waiting for a date to get vaccinated can now visit the nearest inoculation centre and not wait for the scheduled date, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a statement today.

The move comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

"BMC appeals all eligible citizens to register themselves on the CoWIN portal and visit their nearest vaccination centre to get vaccinated without waiting for the date of scheduled appointment," the civic body said in the statement.

"Even those eligible citizens who have not registered on the CoWIN app are appealed to approach the nearest vaccination centre wherein they can first get registered and then get vaccinated at the centre itself. This may, however, take a little more time," the municipal body said.

In Mumbai, COVID-19 vaccine is being administered free of cost at MCGM and state COVID-19 centres and for a fee of Rs 250 at 59 private hospitals.

Mumbai will also test people for COVID-19 randomly at crowded places without their consent, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in another order today.

All theatres, auditoriums and offices in Maharashtra will take in only 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government said in an order yesterday.

Yesterday's order curtailing the capacity in theatres and offices came on a day when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people of another strict lockdown if they started going easy on safety rules like not wearing mask.