Mumbai Reports 10,428 Covid Cases, 23 Deaths In A Day

Mumbai has logged 10,428 coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in a day amid a massive Covid surge in Maharashtra. The city had reported 10,030 cases and 31 deaths yesterday.

6,007 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, Mumbai's municipal body said in a statement.

51,263 people were tested for the virus in a day.

As of now, the city's recovery rate stands at 80 per cent and its doubling rate is 35 days.

The city has reported over 10,000 daily cases on several days this month. Its highest single day spike was recorded on Sunday with 11,163 cases.

The city's healthcare infrastructure is under tremendous pressure because of the spurt of daily cases since last month.

A senior doctor at Mumbai's KEM hospital told NDTV that the city's coronavirus situation is grim.

"The situation at the ground level is very grim. The number of cases has been increasing for the last, almost four weeks," Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, told NDTV.

"What we require right now is enough supply of oxygen as well as medications to treat these patients who are being wheeled in," Dr Deshmukh said.

The country, which is facing a second wave of infections, today logged over 1.15 lakh coronavirus cases in its highest ever single-day spike.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 55,469 cases on Tuesday.

Experts believe Covid mutants and people's carelessness about following anti-coronavirus rules are behind the upsurge.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew and weekend lockdown to curb the growth in cases.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also demanded that vaccinations should be opened to other age groups as well.

As of now, people aged 45 and above are eligible for vaccination.