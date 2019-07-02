In Tweets, Rain-Hit Mumbai Residents Show Videos, Photos Of Ground Zero

All schools and colleges will remain shut today, July 2, Mumbai's municipal commissioner said. (FILE)

Mumbai is witnessing one of its most intense monsoon spells this year as the city has received 550 mm of rain - average of an entire month of June that has been exceeded in just the last 48 hrs. Trains and flights in Mumbai were affected as the metropolis has received the highest rainfall in a decade over the two-day period.

The weather office in Mumbai said that very intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during the next four hours. Sub-urban train movement in Mumbai and around have been suspended for now citing "safety hazard".

Pictures from Nalasopara showed the railway station waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the region.

Residents of Mumbai took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share videos and photos of the deluge, with several areas seen waterlogged.

Its 1:12am and water logging have been started in many houses of mumbaikar.

This is the current situation of kandivali east#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/SBx59daNzm — Dhirendra (@jollydhiru) 1 July 2019

Water logging out side Parasnath Darshan Co-Op Hsg Soc, Nathani road, Vidyavihar (West) Mumbai 86 at 00.30 AM on 2nd July 2019. pic.twitter.com/DuWRHWcXsQ — Vijay Dayaram Patil (@vdpatil) 1 July 2019

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted: "Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience."

The Meteorological Department warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5. "Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life," it said.

