In Tweets, Rain-Hit Mumbai Residents Show Videos, Photos Of Ground Zero

Residents of Mumbai took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share videos and photos of the deluge, with several areas seen waterlogged.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: July 02, 2019 02:18 IST
All schools and colleges will remain shut today, July 2, Mumbai's municipal commissioner said. (FILE)


New Delhi/Mumbai: 

Mumbai is witnessing one of its most intense monsoon spells this year as the city has received 550 mm of rain - average of an entire month of June that has been exceeded in just the last 48 hrs. Trains and flights in Mumbai were affected as the metropolis has received the highest rainfall in a decade over the two-day period. 

The weather office in Mumbai said that very intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during the next four hours. Sub-urban train movement in Mumbai and around have been suspended for now citing "safety hazard".

All schools and colleges will remain shut today, July 2, Mumbai's municipal commissioner said.

Pictures from Nalasopara showed the railway station waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the region.

Residents of Mumbai took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share videos and photos of the deluge, with several areas seen waterlogged.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted: "Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience."

The Meteorological Department warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5. "Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life," it said.



