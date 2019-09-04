Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Schools Shut, Orange Alert Sounded By Weather Officials

Sion area gets water-logged after heavy rainfall in Mumbai.
Hours of continuous rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city today. Schools in Mumbai are closed today after heavy rainfall last night while an orange alert was sounded by the weather office on Tuesday for the next two days.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised locals to avoid "venturing near the sea of walking in water-logged areas".
"In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely," the BMC tweeted this morning.
Here are the LIVE updates on Mumbai rain:
Mumbai Police says traffic moving at slow pace
The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police posted a list of areas which are water-logged due to rainfall.
"Dear Mumbaikars, Traffic moving slow due to heavy showers & water logging at following places. Please be advised about waterlogging at the following locations: Amrut Nagar Jn., Gandhi Nagar, Ghatkopar, Sakinaka Junction, Sonapur Junction, Mulund." it has tweeted, adding some more areas.
Skymet predicts moderate rains with few intense spell
Mumbai received 103 mm of rainfall in 21 hours until 5:30 am today, private weather forecaster Skymet said. The meteorologists at Skymet have predicted moderate rains with a few intense spells in Mumbai today as well as tomorrow.
Water-logging in Sion area in Mumbai
An orange alert was sounded by the weather office on Tuesday for the next two days.
No major disruptions in air travel
At the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, no major air traffic disruptions have been reported so far. "Operations are so far normal with minor delays of 10-15 minutes," an airport official said.
Trains delayed due to heavy rainfall
Heavy rain also led to train delays, the Central Railways said. "Due to heavy rain and poor visibility, main line suburban trains running 10-12 minutes late and harbour line trains running 10 minutes late," it said in a statement.