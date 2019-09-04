Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Schools Shut, Orange Alert Sounded By Weather Officials

Hours of continuous rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city today. Schools in Mumbai are closed today after heavy rainfall last night while an orange alert was sounded by the weather office on Tuesday for the next two days.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised locals to avoid "venturing near the sea of walking in water-logged areas".

"In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely," the BMC tweeted this morning.

Here are the LIVE updates on Mumbai rain: