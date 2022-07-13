Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Suburbs; Red Alert In Several Maharashtra Districts

Several districts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rain (File)

Heavy rain along with strong winds continued in Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas.

Railway officials said that local trains were running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors. Some commuters, however, claimed that the local trains were running late by five to 10 minutes.

Buses have been diverted on various routes due to flooding in some low-lying areas, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains, for Mumbai over the next few days.

The civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that two high tides are expected in Mumbai today - at 11:44 am and 11.38 pm respectively.

Several districts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rain over the last few days. In Palghar, three persons were feared trapped after a landslide occurred this morning in Vasai town.

The Weather Office has predicted heavy rains for Pune, Nashik, Palghar, Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Satara, Latur and Raigad districts for the next three days.

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force were deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, a civic official said.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department report, a total of 76 people have died till July 10 since June 1, and as many as 839 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.

"At least 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, and 35 relief camps were set up by the disaster management department and rehabilitation department,"the report said.