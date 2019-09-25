Heavy Rain Hits Mumbai, Causes Traffic Jam, Water-Logging

Several parts of Mumbai to witness intense rainfall for the next 4 to 6 hours: Weather office

Mumbai this morning witnessed heavy rainfall, causing traffic jam and water-logging in several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that satellites and radar images captured by it showed the presence of heavy clouds over Mumbai. It said that the city and its nearby regions will witness severe thunderstorm.

Private weather forecast agency, Skymet, stated that several parts of Mumbai will witness intense rainfall for the next four to six hours.

"Intense rain to continue in parts of Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Palghar, Alibag, Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Dongri, Borivali, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, Juhu, Dadar, Bandra, Chembur, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Mira Bhayandar and Thane during next 4-6 hours," said the agency on Twitter.

On September 19, several pockets of Mumbai including the suburbs - Navi Mumbai, Thane and north regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- witnessed heavy downpour. South Mumbai had also received moderate rains.

