Rail Roko In Mumbai LIVE Updates: Job Seekers Protest On Rail Tracks Between Matunga And Dadar

What The Protesters Are Saying



"There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student who was part of the protest, told news agency PTI.



"We will not budge from here until and unless Railway Minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us. Our several prayers made to DRM (Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division) have failed," another student said.

