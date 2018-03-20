Rail Roko In Mumbai LIVE Updates: Job Seekers Protest On Rail Tracks Between Matunga And Dadar

Mumbai Rail Roko: All 4 lines are affected between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Police, railway official are having talks with protesters

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: March 20, 2018 10:55 IST
Mumbai Rail Roko: Students, job seekers have blocked rail tracks between Matunga and Dadar

Mumbai:  Scores of agitated students demanding jobs in railways have blocked rail traffic in Mumbai. These include suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters. For the 'Rail Roko' protest, students and job seekers blocked the rail track at 7 am this morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station or CST. Students shouting slogans against the Railways held placard in their hands demanding a one-time settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government.
 

Here are the LIVE Updates from the 'Rail Roko' protest in Mumbai today:

 


Mar 20, 2018
10:55 (IST)
The central railways are running trains up to Kurla, but traffic is blocked from there to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The Central Railway has 1,710 local train services daily and carries around 43 lakh passengers every day.
Mar 20, 2018
10:55 (IST)
Railway officials say a fifth of the railway jobs have been reserved for apprentices, but the protesting students want the quota limit to be removed. The students say there has been no recruitment for these jobs in the last four years. "We are running from pillar to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student told the Press Trust of India.
Mar 20, 2018
10:54 (IST)
Local trains are the lifeline of India's financial capital and any disruption of services cripples movement in the city. Reports suggest around 30 trains have been cancelled. Besides the local train traffic, long-distance trains to Mumbai have also been impacted.
Mar 20, 2018
10:53 (IST)
A large number of policemen tried to remove the protesters from the tracks and even used batons as students refused to budge, holding up placards and shouting slogans demanding jobs in the railways, one of the largest public sector employers in India. The protesters allegedly also threw stones at the local trains.
Mar 20, 2018
10:41 (IST)
Peak hour train traffic has been badly affected in Mumbai on Tuesday as hundreds of students and job seekers, demanding railway jobs, sat on the rail tracks in the heart of the city - between Matunga and Dadar. The students, mainly those who have cleared the railway apprentice exams, have been protesting since 7 am between the Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations in south Mumbai, blocking trains to one of the city's busiest business centres. The railways have been forced to stop running suburban and express trains.
Mar 20, 2018
10:36 (IST)
What The Protesters Are Saying

"There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student who was part of the protest, told news agency PTI.

"We will not budge from here until and unless Railway Minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us. Our several prayers made to DRM (Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division) have failed," another student said.
Mar 20, 2018
10:35 (IST)
All four lines are affected between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station on the central rail line. Lakhs of commuters have been affected as suburban trains (Mumbai locals) are not being able to run as per schedule. Police and railway official are having talks with protesters, officials said.


Mar 20, 2018
10:30 (IST)
Students shouting slogans against the Railways held placard in their hands demanding a one-time settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government.
Mar 20, 2018
10:29 (IST)
For the 'Rail Roko' protest, students and job seekers blocked the rail track at 7 am this morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station or CST.
Mar 20, 2018
10:29 (IST)
Scores of agitated students demanding jobs in railways have blocked rail traffic in Mumbai. These include suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters.
