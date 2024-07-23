Business Dispute Leads To Kidnapping: Mumbai Man Rescued, 3 Arrested

All three accused were produced in court and sent to police custody till July 25.

A 30-year-old man named Hemant Kumar Rawal was rescued by the Mumbai Police after being kidnapped for 12 hours.

Rawal, who was kidnapped over a business dispute, was found in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Three people, namely Kapooram Ghanchi, Prakash Pawar, and Ganesh Patra, were subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

According to LT Marg Police, Kapooram Ghanchi had started a textile business with Hemant Kumar Rawal.

Ghanchi supplied cloth to Rawal from Ahmedabad, and Rawal distributed it in Pune. However, when Rawal failed to pay Ghanchi Rs. 30 lakh for the goods for several months, Kapooram Ghanchi conspired to kidnap Rawal.

Three more accused were found to be involved in this crime, and efforts are underway to locate them.

All three accused were produced in court and sent to police custody till July 25.