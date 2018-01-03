Maharashtra Bandh Today, Mumbai Peaceful, Roads Clear: 10 Points

Day after Dalit protests in Maharashtra, Dalit bodies have called for state-wide shutdown

Mumbai: An attempt by protesters to block trains this morning was thwarted by the police at Thane near Mumbai this morning as Maharashtra braced for a bandh or shutdown called by Dalit groups.There is massive security in Mumbai, with prohibitory orders banning large gatherings imposed in parts of Thane. The roads were clear and traffic normal on Wednesday morning in areas like Chembur, where thousands of Dalits blocked roads yesterday, alleging that they were targeted in clashes that broke out near Pune on Monday. Schools are open.