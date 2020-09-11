No 7-Day Routine Quarantine For Government Covid Doctors In Mumbai: Civic Body

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second highest spike in coronavirus cases (File)

The government doctors, who would take mandatory 7-day quarantine after 15 days on COVID-19 duty, will now get only a day's rest as the non-coronavirus work load has increased considerably, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a statement on Friday. The order, which will enable proper utilisation of skilled manpower, is applicable from September 10, it added.

"In the beginning of the Covid pandemic, when there was total lockdown and only Covid work in the hospital, all doctors who worked in Covid (wards or areas) for 7 to 15 days were given rest, and were quarantined for 7 days. Now since the amount of non-Covid work in all the Municipal hospitals and Medical colleges has increased considerably, it is decided that doctors working in Covid area after one day of rest, will continue to work in non-Covid area," the order stated.

"This will enable proper utilization of skilled manpower and avoid overworking of any junior residents. This will come in to effect from 10th September, 2020," it added.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second highest spike in coronavirus cases. The worst hit state recorded 23,446 cases in a day, which took the total coronavirus count of the state to 9,90,795.

A day before, the state had reported 23,816 COVID-19 patients. 28,282 people have died in the state so far.

On Thursday, Maharashtra also reported 448 fresh fatalities. The death count in Mumbai increased by 38 to reach 8,023.

India on Friday saw a record single-day surge in coronavirus cases and the fatalities linked to the highly infectious disease with 96,551 new infections and 1,209 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.