'She Loved Elder Sister More': Mumbai Woman, 41, Stabs Mother To Death

A woman in Mumbai decided to visit his daughter who lived an hour away. Instead of getting a warm welcome, she was murdered by her daughter who thought that her mother loved her elder sister and resented her. The 41-year-old daughter has been arrested. The incident occurred in Kurla's Qureshi Nagar area late Thursday night.

The accused, identified as Reshma Muzaffar Qazi, allegedly stabbed her 62-year-old mother, Sabira Bano Azgar Sheikh, during a heated argument. According to the police, Reshma believed her mother favoured her elder sister, which led to a longstanding resentment between the two.

Sabira Bano, who resided with her son in Mumbra, had come to visit Reshma at her residence in Qureshi Nagar when the argument erupted. According to the police, the confrontation quickly escalated, with Reshma accusing her mother of harbouring bias. The argument turned violent when Reshma retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her mother to death.

After killing her mother, Reshma walked into the Chunabhatti police station and confessed to the crime. Officers immediately visited the scene, confirmed the mother's death, and took Reshma into custody.

The police have launched an investigation into the case. Statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded to determine the sequence of events and assess Reshma's mental health.

