Railway Staff Spots Crack In Mumbai Track, Prevents Major Accident

A crack was found in a railway track near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in south Mumbai

A potentially major accident involving a local train was prevented early morning today in Mumbai. A railway keyman noticed a crack on the train tracks and immediately alerted the train driver who stopped the train, according to news agency ANI.

The local train was coming from Panvel area and was heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or CSMT in south Mumbai.

The railway keyman, identified as Mukesh Kumar, detected the crack at a small stretch of the track between Tilak Nagar and Kurla, a few kilometres away from the train's destination, at around 9.30 am, according to ANI.

A railway keyman's job is to inspect train tracks, which usually involves walking a length of 8 km every day at a stretch to see whether railway tracks have any defects or not.

For promptly alerting the train driver and immediately fixing the crack, Mukesh Kumar will be rewarded accordingly, said officials, according to ANI.

(With Inputs From ANI)