Mumbai More Expensive For Expats Than Melbourne, Frankfurt: Survey

Mumbai, the most expensive city in India, ranked 55th in terms of cost of living globally

Cost of living for expatriates in Mumbai is the highest in the country, and more expensive than its global peers like Melbourne and Frankfurt, said a survey.



The financial capital of the country is ranked at the 55th spot in terms of cost of living globally, higher than cities like Melbourne (58), Frankfurt (68), Buenos Aires (76),Stockholm (89) and Atlanta (95), according the 2018 cost of living survey by global consulting firm Mercer.



Other Indian cities featuring in the survey include Delhi (103), Chennai (144), Bengaluru (170), with Kolkata (182) being the least expensive Indian city.



"While cities such as Melbourne and Buenos Aires have fallen in their rankings, Mumbai's jump in ranking is also attributable to continued surge in prices of food, alcohol and domestic supplies," the survey noted.



Hong Kong is ranked as the world's costliest city to live in for expatriates.



Inflation, among the highest in Indian cities surveyed, remained at 5.57 per cent for the surveyed set of expatriate goods, during the survey period.



This is especially true for prices of expatriate food items such as, butter, meat and poultry as well premium farm produce which have increased significantly, along with prices of alcohol, according to the report.



