Mumbai Monorail, Back On Track After 10 Months, Hits A Snag On Day 2

The Mumbai monorail that resumed after a gap of 10 months on Saturday was stuck this afternoon near Chembur for nearly an hour and passengers had to be evacuated.

A monorail train had to be stopped between Chembur and VN Purav Marg stations when cable TV wires got entangled and obstructed the train's passage. "Fire Brigade, ultimately, resolved the matter by cutting the cable wires. The service resumed at 4.40 pm," Mumbai Monorail was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The monorail between Chembur and Wadala was discontinued on November 9 when two coaches of the train caught fire.

Disrupted services today yet again sparked concerns.