Mumbai Model Arrested For Allegedly Running Prostitution Racket, 2 Rescued

The police are probing the matter further (Representational)

A 32-year-old model was arrested from a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai's Juhu for allegedly operating a sex racket involving television actors and models, Crime Branch officials said.

During a raid on Wednesday afternoon, a TV actor and a model, who had worked with a prominent entertainment channel as well as in a soap advertisement, were rescued, they said.

The accused, who had signed a Rs 4 lakh deal for the actor and the model, was arrested after a tip-off and decoy confirmation by a team of Crime Branch's Unit VII, an official said.

The accused has been charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Activities (Prevention) Act. The police are probing the matter further, he added.