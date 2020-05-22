Alternate Seats In Mumbai Metro Trains To Be Empty For Social Distancing

Mumbai Metro has announced services will be suspended till May 31

Mumbai Metro, not in operation since the nationwide lockdown was implemented, has started to come up with safety measures and rules to follow when services will be resumed and public transportation allowed.

Workers have put up stickers on metro seats, with alternate ones left vacant to efficiently follow social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The photos have been shared by the Mumbai Metro of its trains on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route on Twitter.

The alternate seats, marked with stickers that instruct 'do not sit', will have to be left unoccupied reducing the capacity by almost half.

The videos also showed people sitting on alternate seats with masks on, in order to demonstrate how this will help to maintain social distance.

A glimpse of our train with new alternate seating arrangements to ensure safe distance while travelling. We are safe & ready to welcome you post lockdown.

Your Metro, Safe Metro. #MumbaiMetroOne#HaveANiceDay#lockdownindia#safe#commute#Covid_19pic.twitter.com/gZ1guri6Mf — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) May 21, 2020

Earlier too, the metro had said they will do away with the use of plastic tokens to limit contact once it restarts. Since January, plastic tokens were slowly being replaced with paper QR tickets.

The 11.5 km metro corridor has over 4 lakh commuters daily.

Trains are going for regular test runs apart from maintenance and checking tracks, signalling, and communication, Mumbai Metro said in a tweet last week and shared a video.

Metro train returning to depot after successful test run. As part of maintenance during the lockdown, health check of entire metro system like tracks, signalling, trains, communication etc. is being done regularly. Your Metro, Safe Metro, Mumbai Metro One.#Mumbai#haveanicedaypic.twitter.com/3xcEVxrHvO — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) May 16, 2020

Mumbai Metro has announced services will be suspended till May 31 after the nationwide lockdown was extended for a third time.

The financial capital is the worst affected city in the country with over 25,000 COVID-19 cases and 882 deaths.

Maharashtra has over 44,000 virus cases, with more than 1,500 deaths.