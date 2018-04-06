Mumbai Man's Last Wish Was To Be Cremated By Police, Not His Family

Patil, a resident of Kalpataru society in Gavhanpada, Mulund East, was working at a senior position in a reputed company, when he lost his job two years ago. Upset, he started drinking heavily, leading to problems in his marriage with frequent fights between the husband and wife.
"His wife was troubled by his behaviour, and they would fight often. She wanted him to start working again and quit drinking, but he had gotten addicted to it," said an officer. Convinced that he wouldn't stop drinking ever, she took their four-month-old daughter and left him in December 2017. "Patil, who was already low on confidence, sunk into depression after that. His drinking increased and he started living a solitary life," said another officer. "He stopped talking to his relatives, after none of them checked up on him."
The drastic step
Last morning, Patil's neighbours smelt a foul odour emanating from his flat and alerted the police. "We broke down the door with the help of the fire brigade and found Patil hanging from the ceiling fan. He must have committed suicide at least two days ago," said Madhav More, senior inspector.
