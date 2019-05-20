Man Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Trio In Mumbai's Ghatkopar

A case of murder has been registered at Ghatkopar station (Representational)

A 40-year-old-man was stabbed to death by three unidentified people in suburban Ghatkopar, police said Monday.

The incident took place near Jagruti Nagar metro rail station in Ghatkopar at around 11.30 am, an official said.

"Babloo Dubey alias Choti was stabbed by three unidentified persons who then fled the spot. He was rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

"Dubey has at least four criminal cases, including attempt to murder, against his name in the jurisdiction of Tilaknagar, Ghatkopar and Pantnagar police stations," he added.

A case of murder has been registered at Ghatkopar station, he said, adding that it looks like a fallout of a personal rivalry.

