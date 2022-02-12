Mumbai Man Killed, Then Body Thrown From 7th Floor. Wife, Son Arrested

The 54-year-old man was killed and his body thrown from the seventh floor. (Representational)

A 54-year-old man was killed and his body thrown from the seventh floor of a building, allegedly by his wife and son, in Mumbai's Amboli area, police have said.

Police have registered a murder case against the woman and her son and both have been arrested, police said.

According to police, the two had earlier told police that Shantanukrishna Seshadri had died by suicide and claimed that he had tried to end his life in the past too.

However, during the investigation, police found that they were lying. The two allegedly tried to destroy the evidence, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge said preliminary investigation has pointed to family dispute as the reason behind the shocking crime. "The man's wife and son have been arrested and we are investigating further.