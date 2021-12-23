Mumbai Man Jailed For Life For Killing Wife Over Second-Hand TV

During the trial, 11 witnesses, were examined by the court. (Representational)

A court on Thursday awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to a 42-year-old man for stabbing his wife to death in suburban Santacruz in 2016 during an argument over a domestic issue.

The accused, Santosh Ambavale, was found guilty by sessions judge Urmila Joshi of murder offence under relevant provisions of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, he was addicted to gambling and used to regularly demand money from his wife.

The couple had purchased a second-hand television set and on the day of the incident, the seller had come to their home to collect his money, it said.

However, the victim told the TV seller the money she had saved for the electronic device had been used by her husband, the prosecution said.

The accused got infuriated by her disclosure and stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife, leaving her injured. The woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her wounds, it added.

Later, Ambavale was arrested for killing his wife.

During the trial, 11 witnesses, including the TV seller and neighbours, were examined by the court, additional public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)