Mumbai Man Found Dead On Road, Cops Enter His Home To Find Wife Strangled

The couple's son resides and works in Delhi.

In Mumbai's Goregaon, a man was found dead on a road in front of his apartment. When calls to his wife went unanswered and his flat's door locked, locals found the key to the house on his neck, worn as a locket. But what followed was a grim unfolding. The man's wife lay dead inside the flat.

The horrific sequence of events began to unravel early Friday morning when 58-year-old Kishore Pednekar body was discovered on the road in front of Topiwala Mansion in Jawahar Nagar. Kishore, who worked as a gym equipment salesman, had reportedly jumped to his death. Local residents who discovered his body alerted the police, and Kishore was rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.

As officials sought to notify Kishore's wife Rajshree of his death, repeated calls to her went unanswered. Upon arriving at their flat, police found the door locked from the inside. It was then they noticed two keys hanging around Kishore's neck. Using these keys, the police unlocked the flat, revealing an even more disturbing sight.

Rajshree, a 57-year-old therapist, was found dead in the hall of their flat. She had been strangled, and like her husband, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The immediate assumption was that Kishore had killed his wife before taking his own life, police said.

Initial investigations suggest that Kishore, who was allegedly under severe depression as police found several medications prescribed for depression and diabetes inside his flat, had planned the deaths. Before ending his life, he had booked a flight ticket from Delhi to Mumbai for his son and had also sent detailed information about his bank accounts to a relative via WhatsApp.

The couple's son resides and works in Delhi. A case has been registered and an investigation into the case is underway.