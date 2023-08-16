Mumbai Man Finds Baby Rat In Restaurant Dish, Case Against Cook, Manager

One of the men also shared images showing a baby rat covered in a gravy.

A case was registered against the manager and chef of a Mumbai restaurant after a customer found a baby rat in a dish he ordered, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, on Sunday night, Anurag Singh and his friend Amin went to eat at the eatery in Mumbai's Bandra that serves Punjabi food.

The two friends ordered two dishes – one mutton and one chicken-based curry.

When the food arrived, Mr Singh began eating the chicken curry, saying he noticed nothing out of the ordinary with the dish. However, as Mr Singh ate a small piece of the meat in the curry, he found it not to be chicken. On closer inspection, he realised that it was a baby rat.

When the men complained to the hotel manager, he gave vague answers, they alleged. One of the men posted images showing a baby rat covered in a gravy on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking for action against the restaurant.

Mr Singh then approached the police who registered a case against the hotel's chef, manager and the chicken supplier.

They were charged under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 272 (adulteration of food meant to be sold) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said.

In a similar incident last month, a Twitter user had claimed that he found a dead rat in a dish served at a famous restaurant in Punjab's Ludhiana. A video showing a dead rat covered in gravy went viral on social media. However, the restaurant denied the video accusing the customer of defaming the establishment.