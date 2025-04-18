Mumbai Woman Alleges Being Harassed In Bus. How Suspect Was Tracked Down

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman inside a bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on April 10 when the bus was on its way from Prabhadevi to Worli.

The police launched a probe after the woman filed a complaint on April 16.

She alleged that the accused, identified as Bandra East resident Irfan Hussain Shaikh, had touched her inappropriately.

To track down the accused, the police checked CCTV footage of about 25 locations -- where the accused boarded the bus, where he alighted and which route he took after getting off, sources said.

They also checked the footage of the CCTV installed in the bus where the alleged harassment took place.

They then found out that he was working in a shipping firm in Worli and arrested him.