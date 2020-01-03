Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 12-Year-Old Girl In Mumbai

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the girl, who is 12-years-old, was returning home from the market, a police official said.

Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 12-Year-Old Girl In Mumbai

Mumbai police have registered cases under Indian penal Code, POCSO Act (Representational)

Mumbai:

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a girl in Mumbai's Pantnagar, the city police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the girl, who is 12-years-old, was returning home from the market, a police official said.

Accused Salim Babu Shaikh, who lives in the same locality, accosted her and took her to an isolated place where he allegedly showed her a porn clip and sexually harassed her.

The girl told her parents about the incident, following which they filed a police complaint, the official said.

Salim Babu Sheikh has been arrested and a case, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered for kidnapping, molestation, and criminal intimidation. A case has also been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Comments
Man sexually harasses minorMumbai

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News