Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 12-Year-Old Girl In Mumbai

Mumbai police have registered cases under Indian penal Code, POCSO Act (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a girl in Mumbai's Pantnagar, the city police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the girl, who is 12-years-old, was returning home from the market, a police official said.

Accused Salim Babu Shaikh, who lives in the same locality, accosted her and took her to an isolated place where he allegedly showed her a porn clip and sexually harassed her.

The girl told her parents about the incident, following which they filed a police complaint, the official said.

Salim Babu Sheikh has been arrested and a case, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered for kidnapping, molestation, and criminal intimidation. A case has also been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.