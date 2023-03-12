Mumbai Man Accused Of Rape, Blackmail Of Polish Colleague Over 6 Years

The man has been charged with sexual assault and criminal intimidation, police said. (Representational)

The Mumbai man charged with sexually assaulting his colleague, a Polish national, allegedly sent her lewd photos, shot her private videos and threatened to leak them to her relatives and co-workers.

The accused Manish Gandhi is Chief Operating Officer of a Mumbai firm the woman joined in 2016, according to reports.

The FIR registered by Mumbai Police says that Manish, who is now on the run, sexually assaulted the Polish woman several times over a six-year period, starting November 2016.

The woman has alleged that her harassment started with Manish sending her his private photos.

Later, when the two travelled together for work to Germany and other parts of India for work, the accused allegedly raped her several times. He also shot her private photos and threatened to leak them to her relatives and others working in the company, she has alleged.

Manish has been charged with sexual assault, criminal intimidation and relevant provisions under the Information Technology Act.

"The case has been registered against the accused Manish Gandhi in Mumbai's Amboli police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code," Mumbai police have said, adding that they are searching for the accused.