7 Members Of Mumbai Family Die After Short Circuit Causes Massive Fire

The incident took place in Chembur's Sidharth Colony.

At least seven members of a family, including two children, died after a short circuit allegedly caused a fire in a two-storey building in Mumbai today, officials said.

The incident took place at around 5 am in Chembur's Sidharth Colony.

The fire started in a shop on the ground floor that housed electrical items and spread to the upper floor, where the family resided, officials said.

The victims have been identified as Paris Gupta, 7, Narendra Gupta, 10, Manju Prem Gupta, 30, Anita Gupta, 39, Prem Gupta, 30, Vidhi Gupta, and Geeta Gupta.

They were taken to the hospital but were declared brought dead.