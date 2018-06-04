Mumbai Doctor, 31, Injects Herself With Anaesthesia In Alleged Suicide The doctor was found unconscious in her home on the hospital campus and could not be revived.

The police suspect the 31-year-old doctor was suffering from depression. Mumbai: A doctor in Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital allegedly committed suicide on Saturday evening. She allegedly injected herself with anaesthesia in her room.



She was found unconscious in her home on the hospital campus and could not be revived. According to the police, it was her husband who found her when he returned home around 4.30 pm. When she didn't open the door, he reportedly used a different key to get in. Her husband is reportedly also a doctor.



The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating.



Reports suggest she had been under treatment for depression.



