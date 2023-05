Mumbai Couple Promises Jobs For Farmer's Sons, Cheats Him Of Rs 12.8 Lakh

The accused had promised job in Central Railways for the farmer's two sons. (Representational)

An offence has been registered against a couple for allegedly duping a farmer from Latur of Rs 12.8 lakh by promising to get his sons jobs with the Central Railway, police said on Monday.

The police on Saturday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the couple, an official from Vakola police station said.

The complainant had gotten in touch with the couple through one of his relatives and they assured him that both his sons can get jobs in the Central Railway if he paid Rs 10 lakh and Rs 7 lakh as commission, the official said.

The complainant paid the accused Rs 12.8 lakh in installments, including Rs 6 lakh cash and the rest via bank transfer, since June 2022, he said.

In one instance, the accused called the complainant and one of his sons to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building for an interview, where a few other youngsters were waiting for the interview, the official said.

Once they received the money, the accused couple allegedly stopped answering his phone calls and started misbehaving with him, following which the complainant approached the police, he said

