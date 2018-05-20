Mumbai Constable, Injured While Escorting Motorbike Theft Suspect, Dies Sunil Dattatray Kadam, the constable, was riding pillion with Sirajuddin Shaikh, 26, on May 11 when Shaikh's motorbike crashed into a roadside bench on Pedder Road in south Mumbai.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sunil Dattatray Kadam sustained grievous injuries to the head, neck and legs (Representational) Mumbai: A 52-year-old police constable, who was seriously injured in an accident while accompanying a vehicle theft suspect to police station, died this morning, police said. Sunil Dattatray Kadam, the constable, was riding pillion with Sirajuddin Shaikh, 26, on May 11 when Shaikh's motorbike crashed into a roadside bench on Pedder Road in south Mumbai. Since then Mr Kadam was battling for life at Bombay Hospital. In the wee hours of May 11, when Mr Kadam was on a vehicle checking duty at Cadbury Junction on Pedder Road, he and his colleagues stopped three men on a motorbike.



A digit was missing from the two-wheeler's number plate.



When asked about the number plate, Sirajuddin Shaikh, who was riding the motorbike, could not give any explanation.



Nor did he have driving licence and the vehicle documents.



While Shaikh's two friends fled, Mr Kadam, suspecting that it was a stolen motorbike, asked Shaikh to ride to Gamdevi police station with him.



However, Shaikh allegedly turned around and headed towards Haji Ali. When Kadam asked him to stop, Shaikh increased the speed and dashed two other two-wheelers on the road but kept going.



A little further the motorbike hit a pavement bench and both fell off.



Mr Kadam's colleagues who were chasing after them took them to hospital.



Mr Kadam sustained grievous injuries to the head, neck and legs. Shaikh was discharged after treatment and arrested.



"Kadam died this morning. We have added IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against Shaikh," said senior police inspector Netaji Bhopale of Gamdevi Police station.



A 52-year-old police constable, who was seriously injured in an accident while accompanying a vehicle theft suspect to police station, died this morning, police said. Sunil Dattatray Kadam, the constable, was riding pillion with Sirajuddin Shaikh, 26, on May 11 when Shaikh's motorbike crashed into a roadside bench on Pedder Road in south Mumbai. Since then Mr Kadam was battling for life at Bombay Hospital. In the wee hours of May 11, when Mr Kadam was on a vehicle checking duty at Cadbury Junction on Pedder Road, he and his colleagues stopped three men on a motorbike.A digit was missing from the two-wheeler's number plate.When asked about the number plate, Sirajuddin Shaikh, who was riding the motorbike, could not give any explanation.Nor did he have driving licence and the vehicle documents.While Shaikh's two friends fled, Mr Kadam, suspecting that it was a stolen motorbike, asked Shaikh to ride to Gamdevi police station with him.However, Shaikh allegedly turned around and headed towards Haji Ali. When Kadam asked him to stop, Shaikh increased the speed and dashed two other two-wheelers on the road but kept going.A little further the motorbike hit a pavement bench and both fell off.Mr Kadam's colleagues who were chasing after them took them to hospital. Mr Kadam sustained grievous injuries to the head, neck and legs. Shaikh was discharged after treatment and arrested."Kadam died this morning. We have added IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against Shaikh," said senior police inspector Netaji Bhopale of Gamdevi Police station. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter