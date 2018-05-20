Mumbai Constable, Injured While Escorting Motorbike Theft Suspect, Dies

A digit was missing from the two-wheeler's number plate.
When asked about the number plate, Sirajuddin Shaikh, who was riding the motorbike, could not give any explanation.
Nor did he have driving licence and the vehicle documents.
While Shaikh's two friends fled, Mr Kadam, suspecting that it was a stolen motorbike, asked Shaikh to ride to Gamdevi police station with him.
However, Shaikh allegedly turned around and headed towards Haji Ali. When Kadam asked him to stop, Shaikh increased the speed and dashed two other two-wheelers on the road but kept going.
A little further the motorbike hit a pavement bench and both fell off.
Mr Kadam's colleagues who were chasing after them took them to hospital.
CommentsMr Kadam sustained grievous injuries to the head, neck and legs. Shaikh was discharged after treatment and arrested.
"Kadam died this morning. We have added IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against Shaikh," said senior police inspector Netaji Bhopale of Gamdevi Police station.