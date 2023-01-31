Mumbai Chartered Accountant Dies By Suicide Days After Rape Case Filed

The Bhandup police in Mumbai had booked Varaiya in a rape case on January 10. (Representational)

Days after he was booked in a rape case, a chartered accountant from Mumbai hanged himself at his friend's resort in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a police official said here on Tuesday.

CA Chirag Varaiya (45) left behind a suicide note saying nobody should be held responsible for his death. He is survived by his wife and two children, said the official.

The caretaker of the resort at Igatpuri alerted the police after he found Varaiya dead on Monday night, said the official.

The Bhandup police in Mumbai had booked Varaiya in a rape case on January 10 following which he cooperated with them in the probe. He also assured the investigating officer that he would visit the police station whenever required, said the official.

A police official from Igatpuri said, "It is a suicide case. We have not found any foul play. On the basis of primary information, we have registered an accidental death report."

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)