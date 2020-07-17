8 Dead After 2 Buildings Collapse In Mumbai, Bodies Pulled Out Overnight

Mumbai building collapse: A six-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's Fort area.

Eight people have died in Thursday's two separate cases of building collapse in Mumbai, caused by heavy rain. Rescue operations at the site of the building collapse in south Mumbai's Fort area continued this morning, with the death count touching six. Four bodies were pulled out of the debris by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) overnight.

In another case in Mumbai's western suburb of Malad on Thursday, two people - including a child - had died as a portion of a three-storey chawl or a tenement collapsed in Malwani. The injured were sent to a private hospital and discharged after treatment.

Heavy rain in Mumbai led to the collapse of the two buildings in the city.

The accident in the Fort area took place when a portion of an old, six-storey residential building collapsed, leaving several people trapped under the debris. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the spot to take stock of the rescue operations. Mumbai city's Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh and Housing Minister Jitendra Ahwad also visited the area.

Several fire engines, rescue vans and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

The two accidents took place a day after two people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in Mumbai's Grant Road on Wednesday.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain since Tuesday night, resulting in flooding in several areas.