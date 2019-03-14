"Disappointed," Say Twitter Users After Another Bridge Collapse In Mumbai

Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Eyewitnesses also asked why the bridge was not closed amid the ongoing repair work.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: March 14, 2019 21:34 IST
Mumbai bridge collapse: The bridge was not a party of safety audit ordered last year.


Mumbai: 

Five people were killed and at least 36 were injured when a foot overbridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed this evening. 

One team from Regional Response Center (RRC), Mumbai, was rushed to the spot immediately, news agency ANI reported, quoting the National Disaster Response Force. 

"Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed," the Mumbai Police tweeted minutes after the collapse. 

The injured people were taken to the St George's Hospital and GT Hospital. Two women killed in the incident worked at the GT hospital. 

The latest incident, which comes months after bridge collapse in Andheri, has yet again raised concern among the locals prompting them to question the authorities.

Reactions poured in on Twitter, as users shared pictures of the incident.

Some of them questioned the civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and Central Railways over poor infrastructure. 

 

Eyewitnesses also asked why the bridge was not closed amid the ongoing repair work.  

#CSMT soon became a top trend on Twitter. 

A safety audit was ordered after another foot overbridge had collapsed last year in Andheri. 445 such bridges had to be assessed in a safety audit after last July's Andheri bridge collapse.It's not clear if the CSMT bridge was a part of the audit. 

The bridge near  the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus - a UNESO heritage site - was built in 1984. 
 



