4 Killed, 28 Injured As Foot Overbridge Near CST Railway Station In Mumbai Collapses: Live Updates

Foot overbridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapses.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 14, 2019 20:50 IST
Mumbai: 

At least four people were killed and 28 other injured after a foot overbridge near Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station collapsed today evening. 

The rescue and relief teams have removed the debris and all the injured have been taken to St George Hospital nearby. The incident was reported at 7:30 pm during a pick hour.

"Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed," the Mumbai Police tweeted.

The traffic in the area has been affected. The police has asked commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are at the spot.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the foot overbridge In Mumbai:


Mar 14, 2019
20:50 (IST)
Eyewitnesses said repairs were being carried out on the overbridge this morning, but it was still being used. The collapse at one of the busiest stations in Mumbai took place during peak hours, when there was a lot of rush on the overbridge.
Mar 14, 2019
20:42 (IST)
Visuals of the footover bridge collapse outside CST Railway station in south Mumbai. 

Mar 14, 2019
20:24 (IST)
The rescue and relief teams have removed the debris and all the injured have been transported to St George Hospital nearby. 
Mar 14, 2019
20:19 (IST)
The CSMT bridge was not part of a safety audit ordered after another foot overbridge had collapsed last year in Andheri. 445 such bridges had to be assessed in a safety audit after last July's Andheri bridge collapse. The 40-year-old bridge at the Andheri station had crumpled after heavy rain. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had then said the Andheri bridge, built in 1971, had a "design flaw".

Mar 14, 2019
20:14 (IST)
Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, told NDTV over the phone said, "We are trying to decongest the area so as to ensure easy movement of ambulances.That's all i can say right now" 
Mar 14, 2019
20:08 (IST)
Footover bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane collapsed. Traffic affected in the area, Mumbai police tweeted.
Mar 14, 2019
20:04 (IST)

At least two people were killed and 23 other injured after a foot overbridge near Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station collapsed today evening. 

