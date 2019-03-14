4 Killed, 28 Injured As Foot Overbridge Near CST Railway Station In Mumbai Collapses: Live Updates

Foot overbridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapses.

At least four people were killed and 28 other injured after a foot overbridge near Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station collapsed today evening.

The rescue and relief teams have removed the debris and all the injured have been taken to St George Hospital nearby. The incident was reported at 7:30 pm during a pick hour.

"Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed," the Mumbai Police tweeted.

The traffic in the area has been affected. The police has asked commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are at the spot.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the foot overbridge In Mumbai: