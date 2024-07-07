Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Accused's Girlfriend Hid Him? Cops Say...

Police suspect 24-year-old Mihir Shah was driving the BMW.

The Mumbai Police are questioning the girlfriend of a man who drove a BMW that hit a scooter, leading to a woman's death, in Mumbai. The police suspect the girlfriend of the key accused may have helped in hiding him after the accident.

The police suspect 24-year-old Mihir Shah, the son of a senior leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was driving the BMW.

The woman who died has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, 45. She was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30 am, a Worli police station officer said.

Mr Shah is on the run, and the police are looking for him.

According to the police, the sequence of events started at 5.25 am when the BMW knocked down the couple' scooter. The couple was going to Worli Koliwada from Mazagaon Docks.

The police suspect Mr Shah was driving and the driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was in the passenger seat. After the accident, Mr Nakhwa approached the police and informed them about the accident. His wife was declared dead in hospital.

Both accused - Mr Shah and his driver - fled to Kala Nagar in Bandra East and abandoned the car, parting ways in separate autos. The driver went to Borivali; Mr Shah is untraceable.

The car was found registered in his father's name, Rajesh Shah, who has been detained along with the driver.

A case has been filed under the new criminal law BNS, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The BMW case comes less than two months after the May 19 Porsche accident case in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. Two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh were killed after the Porsche, allegedly driven by an inebriated minor driver, rammed into their motorcycle.