Mumbai BJP Leader Alleges Death Threat Over Phone: Police

A case was registered after a Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer claimed he had received a death threat over phone, a police official said on Thursday.

Mumbai BJP youth wing chief Tejinder Singh Tiwana has said a caller who identified himself as 'Sandeep Singh of Lashkar-e-Khalsa' threatened to kill him and his relatives if he did not quit the party, the Bangur Nagar police station official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 506b (criminal intimidation) and other offences has been registered and efforts were in to arrest the caller, he said.

