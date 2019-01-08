BEST Employees' Strike Live Updates: 25 Lakh Commuters May Be Affected In Mumbai

Mumbai:
BEST employees strike: People wait for buses in Mumbai as 3,000 buses go off the roads
Employees of Mumbai's civic transport operator BEST started an indefinite strike in the country's financial and entertainment hub today. At least 25 lakh passengers who take 3,000 BEST buses will be affected. The Maharashtra government may enforce the Essential Services Maintenance Act or ESMA on the employees who are on strike. The BEST management issued internal circulars warning employees of action if they participated in the "illegal" strike. The BEST employees are demanding renewal of their salary agreements that expired in 2016, rise in gratuity and bonus amount. They are also seeking immediate resolution of housing issues and merger of various undertakings of BEST or the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport. They want BEST and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budgets to be merged.
Here are the live updates of the strike Mumbai BEST employees:
The BEST management had declared the strike illegal and issued internal circulars warning staffers of strict action if they proceeded with it. When all talks between the parties failed, the BEST management approached the Industrial Court seeking relief against the strike.
Sources said the Maharashtra government might slap Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on the striking employees, news agency PTI reported. The law gives the police the right to arrest, without a warrant, anybody violating the provisions.
An industrial court on Monday had restrained employees of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking from going on a strike today.
Some of the demands of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus employees are fixation at master grade of employees employed after 2007, merging BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC and resolving the issue of employee service residences.
Mumbai police tweeted: As per the latest information from BMC control room, BEST buses will be on an indefinite strike from 5 am this morning