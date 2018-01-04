Mumbai Top Cop Helps 700 School Students Get Home During Dalit Protests Sanjay Hazare acted promptly and along with a team of officers escorted the students to their homes.

Share EMAIL PRINT Senior Inspector Sanjay Hazare at the main entrance of Vidya Vikas High School Mumbai: Walking in at the right time and helping citizens in crisis is what the Mumbai police are always expected to do. Finally, someone lived up to it, and that too on a day when it was required the most. Senior inspector Sanjay Hazare of Valiv police station turned out to be a saviour for over 700 students of Vidya Vikas High School, when the authorities reached out to the Palghar police and asked them to help to transport the kids safely to their homes. He acted promptly and along with a team of officers escorted the students to their homes.



Speaking to mid-day, Hazare said, "We received a call from the school around 11.30 am. The authorities sought help in sending the students home safely. We responded immediately and escorted the students, accommodated them in 21 school buses, and on bikes and in police vans. The students reside in Vasai West, Nalasopara, Tulinj and other areas."

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare



Principal of Vidya Vikas High School, Jose Malhana, said, "In the morning, we did not realise that protests would take place across the city. But when the situation worsened, we had to send the kids home; so, we called up the police. Hazare and his team immediately reached the spot and helped us and ensured that the children reached home safely."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Walking in at the right time and helping citizens in crisis is what the Mumbai police are always expected to do. Finally, someone lived up to it, and that too on a day when it was required the most. Senior inspector Sanjay Hazare of Valiv police station turned out to be a saviour for over 700 students of Vidya Vikas High School, when the authorities reached out to the Palghar police and asked them to help to transport the kids safely to their homes. He acted promptly and along with a team of officers escorted the students to their homes.Speaking to mid-day, Hazare said, "We received a call from the school around 11.30 am. The authorities sought help in sending the students home safely. We responded immediately and escorted the students, accommodated them in 21 school buses, and on bikes and in police vans. The students reside in Vasai West, Nalasopara, Tulinj and other areas."When contacted, Dr Sanjay Manjalkar, vice-president of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for Vidya Vikas High School, said, "The students had reached school around 7.30 am. But when violence erupted across the city, we approached the Palghar police and sought help to send them home. We appreciate the quick response of Sanjay Hazare and are also thankful to the other officers of Palghar police." Principal of Vidya Vikas High School, Jose Malhana, said, "In the morning, we did not realise that protests would take place across the city. But when the situation worsened, we had to send the kids home; so, we called up the police. Hazare and his team immediately reached the spot and helped us and ensured that the children reached home safely."