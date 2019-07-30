Mumbai Auto Driver Arrested For Masturbating In Front Of Passenger: Cops

The autorickshaw driver was tracked down and arrested (Representational)

A rickshaw driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly flashing at a woman passenger in Mumbai suburb Kandivali, police said.

The incident came to light after a friend of the woman tweeted about it late Monday night and tagged Mumbai police.

"A rickshaw driver was masturbating while looking at my friend in the rear view mirror. He picked her up today at 10.50 pm from Kandivali station. As soon as she realised, she panicked and got down midway," the friend had tweeted.

Kandivali police recorded the woman's statement at her residence, following which a case was registered against an unknown person under IPC sections 354(a) (explicit sexual overtures), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the official informed.

Autorickshaw driver Sandeep Shukla was later tracked down and held from his Kandivali home, the official said.

