Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Driver Alleges Beating By Cop, Police Denies Claim

A video of the altercation has gone viral. (Representational)

An autorickshaw driver on Monday alleged he was beaten up by a police officer for no reason, the cops, however, claimed that it was the driver who had first hurled abuses.

A video of the altercation between police official, Dhondiram Pingole and autorickshaw driver Shadab Ali, which took place on Monday in front a police post was widely shared on social media.

The video showed the police official hitting Mr Ali, fining him Rs 400 for wrongly parking the autorickshaw, and then offering him tea at a roadside shop.

"The PSI slapped me some 15-20 times because of which I am unable to hear properly. I came to speak to him after my brother's autorickshaw was found parked wrongly and I had offered to pay the fine. The PSI, however, started hitting me," Mr Ali said.

He said he had undergone several medical tests to prove the injuries inflicted by the PSI and would lodge a case.

Denying the charges, senior police official Arvind Chandanshive said, "If he files an FIR, we too will charge Ali. I was present at the spot and it was Ali who abused our officer after his rickshaw was found in a no-parking spot. His allegations are completely false."

No party has filed a complaint in the matter yet.