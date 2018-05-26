Mumbai Airport's Main Runway To Remain Shut For 3 Hours Today Mumbai Airport is upgrading its Instrument Landing System or the ILS, which guides aircraft to the runway in low visibility.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is upgrading its instrument landing system or the ILS, which guides aircraft to the runway in low visibility situation such as thick fog or rain. The ILS uses a combination of radio signals and provides the pilots both horizontal and vertical guidance that helps them land the airplane when they cannot see the runway. The ILS operates as a ground-based instrument approach system. The ILS upgrade has been



The upgraded ILS will start working again in early June, officials had told ANI earlier this week. The ILS upgrade is likely to disrupt the flight schedule until the upgrade is complete.



Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is the second-busiest airport in the country after Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. While the primary runway can handle up to 48 arrivals and departures per hour, the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour.



