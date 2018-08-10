Mumbai Local Train Drivers Call Off Strike, Some Trains Delayed

Central Railway runs a significant portion of Mumbai's suburban railway network that is used by millions of commuters daily.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: August 10, 2018 20:45 IST
A protest by motormen affected local trains on the Central Railway network in Mumbai.

Mumbai: 

More than 500 drivers of trains run by the Central Railway called off their strike on Friday after they said the government had agreed to their demands, media reports said, but not before their day-long protest triggered delays and complaints from commuters on Twitter.

The strike had been called by the Joint Action Forum, a body representing the drivers known as motormen, on Thursday night. The motormen demanded an end to the overtime work that they were allegedly being compelled to do because of a lack of personnel.

The protesters have demanded immediate hiring of more employees to fill the over 200 vacant posts of motormen.

Because of the strike, six trains were reportedly cancelled in the morning hours on the Central Railway, whereas, others ran late by 15-20 minutes, news website Latestly reported.

A Central Railway spokesperson told NDTV the motormen had called off the strike after a discussion. Trains were now running largely on schedule, he said.

Commuters, however, took to social media to complain about trains running late due to the motormen's strike.

Central Railway runs a significant portion of Mumbai's suburban railway network that is used by around 8.5 million commuters daily.

