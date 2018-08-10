Mumbai Local Train Drivers Call Off Strike, Some Trains Delayed

A protest by motormen affected local trains on the Central Railway network in Mumbai.

More than 500 drivers of trains run by the Central Railway called off their strike on Friday after they said the government had agreed to their demands, media reports said, but not before their day-long protest triggered delays and complaints from commuters on Twitter.

The strike had been called by the Joint Action Forum, a body representing the drivers known as motormen, on Thursday night. The motormen demanded an end to the overtime work that they were allegedly being compelled to do because of a lack of personnel.

The protesters have demanded immediate hiring of more employees to fill the over 200 vacant posts of motormen.

Because of the strike, six trains were reportedly cancelled in the morning hours on the Central Railway, whereas, others ran late by 15-20 minutes, news website Latestly reported.

Advertisement

A Central Railway spokesperson told NDTV the motormen had called off the strike after a discussion. Trains were now running largely on schedule, he said.

Commuters, however, took to social media to complain about trains running late due to the motormen's strike.

@CSTM_railinfo I am at Currey Road railway station. Upon inquiring with Railway authorities was told of motormen going on flash strike. Upon insisting they started making announcements about the delay. They said they cannot do more.@RailMinIndia@PiyushGoyal@fayedsouza - Aditya Savnal (@AdityaSavnal) August 10, 2018

Mumbai locals are jam packed. #motormen strike. - Naveen Kumar (@naveenk_medi) August 10, 2018

This is how the working people are put in trouble not learning any lesson by railways in recruiting the Motormen. pic.twitter.com/aDxt4oz7Mq - Ramana Murthy N V (@murthynvr) August 10, 2018

Huge crowd at Dadar. Trains are delayed. Motormen strike affects services badly. Damn it. - mrinmayee ranade (@MrinmayeeRanade) August 10, 2018

All trains are late on @Central_Railway line. Some are cancelled. People says motormen were on strike. No announcement from CR. - Kaushik Dagha (@KaushikDagha) August 10, 2018

Central Railway runs a significant portion of Mumbai's suburban railway network that is used by around 8.5 million commuters daily.