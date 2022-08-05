'Middle Class' Signs Placed All Over Mumbai - Now We Know Who Did It

The "Middle Class" sign was spotted in several areas of Mumbai.

A young man was recently seen placing the words "middle class" at all places with 'I Luv Mumbai' sign. The words were found plastered at public selfie points, coffee shops and even stores which had the word love in their name. The identity of that young man has now been revealed - he is actor Prit Kamani.

A video posted on his Instagram handle shows Mr Kamani placing "Middle Class" signboards on top of the letter 'Love' all over the city, including Bandra, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Andheri, and Santacruz. The actor even seen carrying a ladder so that he can climb on top of the signs, which are not easily accessible.

The video further shows Mr Kamani crashing a popular show on love at a radio station and asking the host to let him "co-host" it. The clip then moves in fast forward mode and shows the actor talking on the topic of love along with the radio show host. However, the topics which he talked about have not been revealed.

"Finally, we have made love middle-class. But to know why we did this, you will have to wait for some time," Mr Kamani is heard saying at the end of the video.

Born on February 28, 1996, Prit Kamani has appeared in a number of television shows and commercials for brands like Cadbury, Vodafone, Pepsi, Hero and Apple.

He first rose to prominence as a member of the popular YouTube band Jumbo Jutts. In 2019, the actor made his Bollywood debut in a lead role with Hum Chaar.

Mr Kamani has also starred in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, which released in April this year.